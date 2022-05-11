If you saw Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you probably were wondering … who the heck is that teenager with epic powers? Meet Xochitl Gomez.

Xochitl (pronounced soh-chee) is an American teen actress with a few acting jobs under her belt already! Other than starring as America Chavez in the Marvel Universe, she also starred as Dawn Schaefer in Netflix’s season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club. Other work she’s been in include Raven’s Home, Gentefied, Shadow Wolves and Roped.

The young actress, 16, has been thrust into the spotlight after her massive role in Doctor Strange, which shows vital representation as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first queer, Latina superhero. “[America will] make people feel seen in a way that they never have before,” Xochitl told Teen Vogue.