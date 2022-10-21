Taylor Swift is back and better than ever (more)! The pop sensation dropped her album Midnights on October 21 and is set to release several music videos after sharing a teaser during Thursday Night Football (how was the game, Swifties?). Keep reading to uncover all of the famous faces that will be featured in said music videos!

“I just wanted to first of all say thank you so much to Amazon for giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser trailer of the secret projects that I’ve been working on for a really long time,” Taylor said in a message at the start of the teaser. “Those projects are the ‘Midnights’ music movies, the music videos that I’ve made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record. And I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them. And this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “So we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors, which you’ll find out more about at the end of the teaser trailer.”

While the teaser mostly included clips of Taylor in multiple different scenarios from dressing up like Marie Antoinette to getting shot by a glittery arrow, a list of actors names were included at the end who are set to make appearances in videos. Some of those actors include sisters Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of the band Haim, album producer and Taylor’s long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff, model Laith Ashley, Laura Dern, makeup mogul Pat McGrath and burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

Taylor dropped the music video for “Anti-Hero” on the same day as her album drop, which included some of those big-name actors such as Mike Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me) and John Early (Search Party) play Swift’s future sons, while Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the celebrities set to star in Taylor’s Midnights music videos.

