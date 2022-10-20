On top of being a talented singer, songwriter, performer and actress, Taylor Swift also knows how to stunt on the red carpet. From her red lipstick looks to her effortless bangs and glittery gowns, the Midnights singer slays and she knows it! Keep reading to uncover photos of her best outfits throughout the years because … there’s a lot.

“I think that as much as you should be creative and experiment, there are certain things I know are fads, and so I try to steer clear of most of the obvious ones,” she told Glamour Magazine in November 2014. “I play the tape of my life forward and don’t wear the things that my kids or grandkids will make fun of me for wearing, [like] ‘Wow, cool, Mom, cool cowboy boots that you were wearing constantly in 2006!'”

And she certainly has a personal style! Taylor keeps it simple with her everyday clothes but loves to experiment on the red carpet. Who could forget her Met Gala 2016 look when she bleached her hair and went for a total gothic vibe? We love to see it!

“For me, it’s important to be comfortable in what I’m wearing. Being comfortable means that no one’s going to be able to pull a fast one and take a picture of me that they’ll deem to be embarrassing,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want to wear something so short that I’m scared there will be a wardrobe malfunction.”

While she’s had both highs and lows in her career, Taylor has since taken control of her life and how she’s seen in the public eye. After a feud with Scooter Braun following the purchase of Taylor’s old record label — and, ultimately, her catalog of music — the “Mean” musician decided to rerecord her first six albums.

Since then, she’s gone on to release Red and Fearless — with more potential album rereleases in the future. “I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I’m coming from,” the Folklore musician posted on social media in February 2021. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the "Anti-Hero" singer's best looks throughout the years.

