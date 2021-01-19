Hollywood is hard, just ask the stars themselves. Before getting their big break in TV shows and movies, Millie Bobby Brown, Katherine Langford, Noah Centineo, Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson and more almost quit the entertainment industry.

“I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone,” Millie said during an October 2020 interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The young star went on to tell host Jimmy Fallon that two months before finding out she nabbed the role of Eleven on Stranger Things, she almost quit acting for good.

While reflecting on their amazing careers, these stars, just like Millie, remembered a time when they almost said goodbye to the entertainment industry for good. As it turns out, most of them have similar stories, and all it took was one big role to keep their passion alive.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the actors who almost quit acting before getting famous.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.