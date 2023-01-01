It’s Capricorn season! The zodiac sign known for their determination, hard work and intelligence, falls between the dates December 22 to January 19. It’s no wonder so many celebrities are born between those dates! From Dove Cameron to Timothée Chalamet, keep reading for a list of all of the stars you didn’t realize were Caps.

Capricorns are very proud people, but Dove might be one of the proudest. The Disney Channel alum resonates with her astrology sign so much, she even got the Capricorn symbol tattooed on her lower abdomen when she was just 14 years old!

The Liv and Maddie actress recalled the story of how she received her first tattoo to Refinery29 in November 2019. “I got my first tattoo when was 14 — illegally and without parental permission,” she revealed. “My best friend made friends with this guy who had a tattoo gun. He told us he’d been practicing on oranges and was ready. Keep in mind we’re in 7th grade and I still had braces.”

“She decided to do it, but then she called me from his house crying because she was scared, so I walked over,” she continued. “She said she couldn’t do it, so I said, ‘Well, what if I go first?’ I’ve always been a ‘f–k it’ kind of person. I got a Capricorn sign on my bikini line because I wanted something that will always be me, even when I’m 85.”

“The next morning I asked my mom if I could get a tattoo and she said, ‘No, you’re 14!’ to which I replied, ‘What if I already got one?’” Pure Capricorn behavior.

Another true Capricorn celebrity is BTS’ V, or Kim Taehyung. As much as Caps are known for their determination and hard work, they’re also extremely self-disciplined and a sense of integrity is important to them — which is something V has opened up about in the past.

“I don’t ever want to lose my principles,” he told GQ in December 2021. “I know it’s impossible to always do the right thing, but for me, it’s very important to act with honor. I’d hate to be involved in any situation where my honour is compromised. Whether I’m performing on stage, working on my music, or introducing myself, my confidence comes from having a clear conscience and sense of integrity. I believe that’s how you can set yourself on the right path.” What a Cap king!

