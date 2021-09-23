It’s not entirely uncommon for celebs to have to deny pregnancy rumors — because they happen a lot! These A-listers have put the speculation to rest on several occasions. Scroll through the gallery below to see which of your favorite celebs were forced to deny pregnancy rumors!

In March 2021, Kendall Jenner shut down pregnancy rumors that her own mom, Kris Jenner, inadvertently started! “Kendall, you got this,” the KUWTK matriarch tweeted and included a baby bottle emoji. “Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!” the model quote tweeted the post in response with a laughing and face palm emoji.

However, Kendall’s “baby fever” had been on full-display not too long prior, so it makes sense that she would have been fielding rumors. The Vogue cover model admitted she wanted kids “soon” and felt slightly “jealous” of her siblings’ families during one of the final KUWTK episodes in May 2021.

“I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” Kendall explained during a confessional interview. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” The 818 founder was seemingly referring to fellow model Gigi Hadid, who welcomed daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

The starlet also revealed that all of her nieces and nephews give her baby fever. “Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly soon too,’” she said about her nieces, who were all born in 2018.

During the episode, Kenny’s older sister Khloé Kardashian was convinced her sister’s “baby fever” would “go down” but recruited Kendall to babysit to see if that would change her outlook. Kenny spend the day with Malika Haqq’s son, Ace, before watching nieces True and Chicago and nephew Psalm West for a night. Following the experience, the Moon partner confirmed she still wants children but “maybe not this second.”

“If anything, this experience didn’t turn me off from having kids,” she said. “It actually made me more excited.”

