She’s not holding back! Zendaya seemingly hit back at social media pregnancy rumors on Wednesday, June 15, after news that she might be expecting was trending online.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. … Just making stuff up for no reason … weekly,” the Euphoria star, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories. “Anyway, back to filming.”

Keep reading for everything we know.

Where Did the Zendaya Pregnancy Rumors Come From?

It’s unclear who started the rumors, however, on Tuesday, June 14, news that Zendaya was expecting was trending on Twitter. Some fans were quick to call out the hoax, while others believed it. With her social media post, Zendaya has appeared to shut down any and all speculation.

Has Zendaya Talked About Motherhood?

While the actress has stayed tight-lipped about being a mom, her boyfriend, Tom Holland, surprisingly has a lot of quotes about his hope to become a dad one day.

“I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” Tom told People in December 2021, which sent fans into a frenzy. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

He added, “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

Honestly, we’re kind of here for dad Tom!

Rumors of his and Zendaya’s relationship have been swirling since Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017. However, the duo didn’t make things official until 2021 when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles that July. While they’ve since kept a lid on their personal lives, the couple have briefly spoken about their relationship.

“I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” Tom, for one, told GQ in November 2021 about taking things public. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

In the same interview, Zendaya said it was “quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive” when their kiss went public. She added, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

