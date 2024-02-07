They’re over! Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have broken up after more than one year of dating.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon wrote via Instagram Story on February 7, 2024. “We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

The son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker made sure to note that he and his ex still remain on “good terms,” despite their breakup.

“We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much.”

Charli has yet to release a statement of her own.

This isn’t the first time the young couple have broken up — as the two had a brief breakup during The D’Amelio Show, which aired via Hulu in October 2023.

“Landon and I just broke up,” Charli confessed during the show. “Kinda started in the Bahamas. The trip was not as picture perfect as it seemed at all. He, like, flipped out. He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety.’ So, I was like, alright.”

She went on to say that they were “fighting every single night” on the trip. “It was every little thing that I did,” Charli added. “Then, he left 10 minutes before my birthday and didn’t say anything to me.”

ICYMI, the young stars first sparked dating rumors after Charli was spotted leaving Landon’s concert in June 2022 and were confirmed to be “in the early stages of dating,” later that month, a source told J-14. “They are enjoying getting to know each other,” the insider added.

The young couple went red carpet official at the 2023 Grammys in February, where Charli opened up about their relationship.

“There’s been so many things that have happened since we’ve started dating,” Charli told ET on the red carpet. “Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey. And it’s been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It’s always been very fun.”

