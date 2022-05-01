No one rocks a makeup-free look better than Charli D’Amelio! The TikTok star is known for her natural beauty, as she regularly posts barefaced selfies on Instagram.

And she’s not the only one! She and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, are all about the natural look as they launched a sub-brand with the makeup brand Morphe in July 2020 called Morphe 2, where they promoted looking beautiful with or without makeup. “I want people to wear as little or as much as they want and feel confident,” Charli told Allure. “With Morphe, we’re working together to show that you are beautiful, with or without makeup.”

When the outlet asked if Charli’s mom, Heidi D’Amelio, helped her with any makeup tips, Charli explained that “she’s always been really helpful” in teaching how her and her sister can take care of themselves. “Growing up as a competitive dancer, I always had to compete with a full face of makeup. Competitive dance taught me at an early age how creativity and makeup inform each other.”

The “Renegade” dancer revealed that she even withholds posting certain makeup looks due to her beauty guru friends! “Sometimes I hold back from posting something because I know James [Charles] is going to say, ‘Why did you do that?’ Joking, of course. I know that there’s not one way to do makeup, but I still have a lot to learn. And I love that TikTok is filled with so many amazing, inspiring creators.”

When asked by New Beauty in May 2021 what she has in her vanity, Charli once again spoke about her love for Morphe. “I literally have my entire drawer full of Morphe, that’s my entire beauty routine. That’s not even like a sponsored thing, that’s just true. I love it so much,” she gushed.

“Makeup is a huge part of my everyday life and something that I truly love, which is so awesome. I spend hours doing my makeup every day just for fun, taking off, doing it again,” she said.

With all this love, is Charli herself thinking about launching her very own makeup brand? “I would not be surprised if that was a project that I got to work on,” she teased. “I truly do love it, so I hope so.”

