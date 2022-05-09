“I literally just moved out like three days ago, and I’ve seen them every single day. I don’t know what to do without my parents,” she said. “I literally moved, like, two minutes away, and I’m like, ‘I miss you,’ ” added Charli.

The close-knit family discussed the importance of their home environment to Gotham back in May 2021. “The girls have people coming at them from all different directions, and a lot is positive, but a lot is negative — so we try to keep the house a positive environment,” explained Marc. “So, we still parent — but I do think we try to make sure that we’re not adding an extra layer of unneeded pressure on the kids. Not that we look the other way on things, but I like that, especially with what’s going on now. … Back in the day, I might’ve nagged about the rooms and things like that. I’m a little bit more lenient now.”

Charli credits her mom for teaching her “everything that I know from learning how to be confident with myself to figuring out my style and what I love about myself.” She added, “I feel like, through every step of the way, I’m very thankful to have my mom and my parents in general, just always uplifting me.”

Charli and Dixie continue to have fun in the spotlight, posting dances on TikTok and starting up new creative projects. “My entire life turned into something very different, so what I am doing in five years could be something completely different from what I’m doing right now,” Charli said. “It may not even have to do with social media—but I think that’s the most exciting part.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Charli’s Hollywood home!