Aww! Dylan and Cole Sprouse, are each others No. 1 fans and we love to see it! The former Disney Channel stars often praise one another in interviews and social media posts. Keep reading for their sweetest sibling moments.

ICYMI, Dylan and Cole were *everywhere* in the 2000s — from sitcoms like Friends, That ’70s Show, Mad TV and movies like Big Daddy, Just For Kicks and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. However, their stardom skyrocketed after landing their roles as Zack and Cody on Disney Channel show Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

The series ran for four seasons on the network from 2005 to 2008, and starred Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis, Kim Rhodes and more. The show followed identical teenage twins Zack and Cody who lived in the Tipton Hotel after their mom lands a job as the ballroom singer.

After the original show came to an end, some cast members, including the famous twins, reunited for a spinoff series called the Suite Life on Deck, which aired from 2008 until 2011. Following their time on the kids’ network, the boys took a break from acting for a few years to attend college at New York University.

It wasn’t until after graduating college that both twins started to delve back into the acting world, with Cole booking Riverdale and Dylan booking several movie roles here and there.

Still, fans of Suite Life are still crossing their fingers for a reboot. However, the twins have shut down the possibility of reprising their roles as Zack and Cody multiple times.

“Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit within this golden little plate of nostalgia, and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base. So it’s a very, very touchy thing,” Cole said during a January 2021 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

Dylan has also echoed his brothers sentiments over the years. “I don’t think that we will [bring the show back],” the Banana Split actor told iHollywood TV in October 2020. “A lot of times you see these reboots happening and it’s kind of fan-service. I also just think that usually, they’re not as good and part of the nostalgia is gone.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the siblings cutest and most supportive moments and quotes.

