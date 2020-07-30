After a one-month hiatus from social media, Cole Sprouse returned to Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, and explained his disappearance to fans. The Riverdale star said he needed a “much needed” break and promised to “be more active” in the future.

“Know I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break. I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal,” the former Disney Channel star wrote alongside a black-and-white photo. “And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule. Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer.”

He continued with advice for his 32 million followers.

“Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first,” he told fans. “In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is — a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the US. We’re in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our ‘modern’ medical health care system.”

Cole concluded with a promise.

“I’ll be more active soon my sweet little babies,” he said.

As fans know, this post came about a month after Cole spoke out after sexual assault allegations were made against him and three other Riverdale cast members — Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa — on Twitter. An anonymous account claimed — in a series of four tweets — that the 27-year-old actor “became aggressive” and “shoved” her against a bed during a party at NYU in 2013. They added that they “told him multiple times to stop, and he wouldn’t listen.”

The NYU graduate took to his own Twitter account and denied the accusations.

“Earlier today, myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on Twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody alum wrote on June 21. “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”

Similarly, Lili denied the claims while KJ and Vanessa did not respond publicly.

