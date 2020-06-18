Just hours after David Henrie announced that he and Maria Cahill were expecting their second child together, the former Disney star revealed that his wife had unfortunately suffered another miscarriage before getting pregnant.

“While the joy in this photo was real, it was an especially meaningful moment to my wife and I cause we suffered another miscarriage last Christmas (that makes 4 for us now). So we are thankful that we are now out of the stage where miscarriage is likely,” he captioned a shot from their gender reveal party. “I know this story is a bit of a downer, but I wanted to share it cause I know there are families out there who have experienced similar struggles and pain. My wife and I know what it feels like to find out you’re pregnant and instantly be hit with fear thinking you’re cursed to another miscarriage… We feel you. But don’t give up! Don’t lose hope! Depend on one another! Keep searching and trying to figure out why! My wife and I never gave up and we discovered a severe progesterone deficiency which seems to have been our culprit. The answers are out there.”

For those who missed it, the two stars shared the exciting news that they were gearing up to welcome another baby via Instagram on Monday, June 15. And drum roll please… It turns out, Maria is pregnant with a little boy!

“Happy Gilmore gender reveal! I had no clue before this moment so that is a 100 percent genuine reaction haha,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote, alongside a video of him finding out the gender.

According to Us Weekly, the baby is due in December, and we couldn’t be more excited for them! As fans know, the actor and the pageant winner — who tied the knot in 2017 — welcomed a little girl, named Pia, back in March 2019.

“Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I… And it’s special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials. I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be,” the 30-year-old said at the time. “See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters… Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term. While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!”

