Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are couple goals, for real. The former Disney Channel star and Twenty One Pilots drummer have been married since 2019! Keep reading to see some of the cutest moments between the two.

They first started dating all the way back in 2013 and were in an on-and-off relationship until Debby finally confirmed they were indeed back on during an interview The Sydney Morning Herald from August 2018.

“I’m in love and very happy,” she told the outlet. “We’ve evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It’s cool and special to have that support system and we are each other’s biggest fans.”

The couple announced their engagement three years later via social media. “I said yes! Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes,” Debby wrote on Twitter in December 2018, alongside some adorable snaps of the moment. In the photos, Josh could be seen on one knee while she looked completely surprised and in love!

The pair then revealed that they secretly had gotten married in January 2020 during an interview with Vogue published in May 2020. “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin, Texas] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby recalled.

She continued, “We didn’t want the ceremony to be in a ballroom. It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place. I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me.”

Josh, spoke about their wedding in the same interview.

“The ceremony was the perfect balance,” the musician said. “I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full-body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me. The advice that I had been given by multiple people was to allow ourselves to soak it all in.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Debby and Josh’s cutest moments, photos and quotes.

