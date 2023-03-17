Demi Lovato to Direct a Documentary About Child Stardom: Release Date

From Disney Channel star to director! Demi Lovato is set to make her directorial debut with a forthcoming Hulu documentary set to explore growing up in the spotlight.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” the “Don’t Forget” musician shared in a statement in March 2023, announcing the film. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

What Is the Name of Demi Lovato’s Documentary?

As of now, the forthcoming film has the working title, Child Star. Demi will be featured in the movie alongside “some of the world’s most famous former child stars” to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight,” per the official Hulu press release.

What Will Demi Lovato’s Documentary Be About?

Child Star is set to pull “back the curtain on both their personal struggles and triumphs while growing up in the limelight, and whether that experience drove them deeper into the world of entertainment, or to escape it entirely,” Hulu shared in its official announcement.

Who Is Taking Part in the Documentary?

As of now, details about the participants are being kept under wraps. However, the streaming service explained that there will be “intimate conversations” led by Demi.

“At the heart of our documentaries are storytellers with distinct backgrounds and perspectives who leave no page of their stories unturned. Demi’s first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film,” Belisa Balaban, Senior Vice President, Documentaries and Unscripted Series, Hulu Originals, shared in a statement. “Our audience has long been interested in delving into the nuances of pop culture, and Demi’s story – hard truths and all – uniquely suits her to the kind of stories we feel fortunate to tell at Hulu.”

How to Watch Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’?

While the movie doesn’t have an official release date just yet, it’s set to premiere via Hulu in 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.