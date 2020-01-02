Wilmer Valderrama Gets Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama! The 39-year-old actor rang in the new year and proposed to his model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Wednesday, January 1.

Both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the exciting news, showing off their love to fans and followers. The couple posted an adorable picture that showed the moment that Wilmer popped the question while on a beach in San Diego, California. Amanda also shared a close-up image of the couple holding hands and showed off her stunning, pear-shaped diamond ring.

“‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” both the actor and the model captioned their social media posts.

Wilmer and Amanda’s famous friends — like Kevin Jonas and Francia Raisa — were quick to comment on their posts and send well-wishes to the newly engaged couple.

The 28-year-old model also shared the news on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Going into the new year like..”

For those who don’t know, the two stars have been together for eight months. They were first spotted together in Los Angeles in April 2019 before a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two were “casually dating.”

As fans know, Wilmer was previously in a relationship with Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016. They announced their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram post and said, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.”

Sources have told Us Weekly that the songstress has been super supportive of Wilmer’s relationship with Amanda.

“Demi knows about [Amanda] and is being equally as supportive as Wilmer has been of her recent relationships,” the insider has said. “Wilmer is still wrapped up in Demi and that’s why they’ve always been so off and on and have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family.”

