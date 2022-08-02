Disney Channel’s Descendants includes so many young Hollywood actors from Dove Cameron to Sofia Carson, but fans are dying to know who the cast is dating in real life. Keep reading to discover the love lives behind the Descendants cast.

There was one couple that began on the Descendants set: Dove and Thomas Doherty, who played Mal and Harry Hook, respectively. The couple was together for three years before announcing their October 2020 split in December of that same year.

“We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” Dove shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Before they called it quits, Dove and Thomas even talked about marriage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “I think, if I’m going to marry anyone, it’s going to be him,” she said at the time.

Prior to dating Thomas, Dove dated and was engaged to Disney costar Ryan McCarthy for four years. While they were together, the two stars played the on-screen couple Maddie and Diggie on Liv and Maddie. Dove opened up about her engagement during an interview with People in April 2016.

“It was very spur-of-the-moment. It was perfect. It was more romantic and bohemian than traditional,” she said of the proposal. “We were both very clear with each other that it was like, ‘I know you’re my person. You know you’re my person. There’s nobody else.’ Because we already knew we wanted to get married one day, I didn’t expect it to change anything. But ‘fiancé’ and ‘boyfriend and girlfriend’ is worlds apart. I literally feel like I’ve never been so calm before. I feel rooted to the ground. I feel good.”

That changed when Ryan announced their breakup in October 2016 via Twitter. “Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful,” Ryan wrote. Dove added, “Thank you for your support and full hearts in this very intense and human time. There’s a lot of love between Ryan and I. Life is beautiful and long.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the love lives of the Descendants cast.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.