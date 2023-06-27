Ever since he first stepped onto the Hollywood scene and stole hearts as King Ben in the Descendants films, fans can’t get enough of Mitchell Hope! The Australian actor has made some major headlines with Disney Channel fans wondering if the actor is single.

Keep reading for everything to know about his dating life.

Is Mitchell Hope Single?

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the actor has kept his private life under wraps, and doesn’t post too often on social media. Over the years, he’s been a bit more open about one relationship with actress Tayla Audrey, but it’s unclear where they stand now.

There used to be multiple photos of Mitchell and Tayla on his Instagram, but all the PDA-filled snaps appear to have since been deleted.

Are Mitchell Hope and Tayla Audrey Still Together?

It’s unclear if Mitchell is still dating Tayla. The couple first got together in 2012 after meeting in Australia. According to a since-deleted Instagram caption, she had the “biggest crush” on him before they started dating.

Amid their long-term love, the couple adopted a dog named Harvey, and Mitchell even showed Tayla off in public when she was his date to both the Descendants and Descendants 2 premieres!

Did Mitchell Hope Date Any ‘Descendants’ Co-Stars?

Descendants fans know that the film’s ultimate ship is between King Ben and Mal, but Mitchell and co-star Dove Cameron did not date in real life, despite viewers shipping the pair off-screen.

Dove even gushed exclusively to J-14 in 2017 about the close bond she has with Mitchell.

“Mitchell is one of my favorite people on the face of the Earth. I mean that in a real way. You know how people say that in Hollywood? I wouldn’t say that unless I meant it,” she shared at the time. “He’s a really sensitive human being and so am I. So when two people recognize a commonality, it’s like looking across the room at someone the first day of school and it’s like I see me in you and you see you in me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.