If you’re anything like us over here at J-14, than you’re probably obsessed with the Descendants flicks. For those who forgot, the first movie premiered on Disney Channel back in August 2015, and it quickly became a fan favorite. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, Sarah Jeffery and more starred in the franchise, which was all about the offspring of Disney’s most famous villains. There’s been three movies in total, and we seriously cannot stop watching them on repeat!

For those who are stuck inside during the recent coronavirus outbreak and looking for some movies to watch — what better way is there to pass the time than curling up under the covers and rewatching all of the Descendants movies? For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 227,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 9,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

But wait, where can you stream the Descendants flicks? Are they on Netflix? What about Hulu? Not to worry, people, because we’ve got you covered. Get some popcorn, and scroll through our gallery to find out where you can watch the Descendants movies.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.