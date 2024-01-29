Despicable Me 4 is coming to theatres in summer 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited! The iconic Illumination Studios franchise just dropped the trailer for DM4, which includes new member of Gru’s family!

Keep reading for everything we know about Despicable Me 4.

When Does ‘Despicable Me 4’ Come Out?

Despicable Me 4 is set to hit theatres on July 3, 2024 — watch the film’s official trailer here.

What Is ‘Despicable Me 4’ About?

An official synopsis for the movie reads that Despicable Me 4 will follow Gru as his family “welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.”

The synopsis continues, “Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.”

The White Lotus creator Mike White cowrote Despicable Me 4‘s screenplay with Ken Daurio, who has written each of the series’ four movies.

Who Stars In ‘Despicable Me 4’?

Will Ferrell and Sofia Vegara join the movie’s fourht installment, along with new characters voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman.

Steve Carrell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Miss Hattie, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Chris Renaud as Dave the Minion, Dana Gaier as Edith, Pierre Coffin as Bob the Minion will also all returning for the franchise’s fourth installment.

Back in 2010, when the first Despicable Me movie came out, Miranda sat down with Collider to talk about voicing her character of Margo.

“You know, it’s funny because I thought that doing an animated movie was going to be easier, for some reason, than a TV show,” she explained to the outlet. “But, I think it’s a lot harder because I didn’t have anybody with me in the room. It was just me in this little sound booth. I got to see pictures of the characters, which helped a lot. I got to see a picture of Gru and the minions and my character, Margo. That helped me to imagine the whole world while I was in the little booth.”

