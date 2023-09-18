Ariana Grande is embracing her natural beauty! The singer-songwriter opened up about her regrets getting botox and filler over the years, revealing she was “hiding” herself — until now. Keep reading for what she said, her then-and-now photos and more.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… too much,” she Ariana explained during a YouTube video for Vogue Magazine posted in September 2023. “I just felt like hiding, you know?”

The “thank u, next” singer explained that she felt pressured to fit into the mold that was presented to her when she was a child star on Nickelodeon. “Didn’t expect to get emotional,” she explained teary-eyed, continuing on with a laugh. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

Elaborating on how makeup helped her hide, the Victorious alum said she tended to go with “more and more and more” with her approach to her hair and makeup. “That can so beautiful at times and I still, I still do have love and appreciation for it, but I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here.”

She said what that means for her right now, is giving herself the freedom to see her face age. “I know for me, I was just like, ‘Oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines; I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more,’” she added.

That being said, she also noted that her opinion on the topic could change, and she isn’t ruling out the possibility of one day getting Botox and fillers once again. “These are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets. F–k it, let’s lay it all out there.”

Click through our gallery to see then-and-now photos of Ariana before and after botox.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.