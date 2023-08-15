The way they were. Danielle Campbell might be an engaged woman, but The Originals actress had a brief romance with Louis Tomlinson.

Romance rumors between the two started swirling in late 2015. While they kept things under wraps for a few months, the duo finally went public. However, Danielle and Louis eventually called it quits.

Keep reading for all the details on their past romance and what went down between them.

Did Danielle Campbell and Louis Tomlinson Date?

Yes! In December 2015, the pair was spotted packing on the PDA while out and about in Chicago, sparking relationship rumors. While they kept things out of the public eye, the former couple was seen out in public holding hands in February 2016. Louis eventually took things public in April 2016 by sharing a photo on Instagram of himself kissing Danielle’s cheek alongside a caption that read, “Lucky.” However, their romance was short-lived, as news of their split broke in January 2017.

Why Did Danielle Campbell and Louis Tomlinson Split?

“Louis and Danielle have made the decision to split up but they are still going to be mates,” a source told The Sun in January 2017, about the reason behind their breakup. “They’re still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever.”

The insider went on to say that Danielle was ” there for Louis through this horrible time,” referring to the death of his mother, Johannah Deakin, in December 2016.

“She has stood by him, remained loyal and continued to be a great support, which is exactly what he needs,” the source continued at the time. “Sometimes these things just don’t work out and for Louis and Danielle this was the best way forward.”

Is Danielle Campbell Engaged?

Following her and Louis’ split, Danielle kept her romantic life out of the public eye. However, she did announce her engagement to longtime love Colin Woodell in August 2023.

“You and me,” the former CW star captioned a series of Instagram photos, showing off their engagement. The exciting news came months after they celebrated five years together in February 2023. At the time, Danielle marked the relationship milestone with a series of photos on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “5 years with you.”

