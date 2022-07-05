Warning: Spoilers ahead. Anyone else still reeling after Stranger Things season 4? Sadie Sink sure is! The actress became the Netflix series’ breakout star after surviving multiple face-to-face encounters with Vecna. But will she return to the show’s fifth and final season? Keep reading for more details on Max’s fate.

Does Max Mayfield Die in Stranger Things Season 4?

The short answer is … maybe? There’s actually not a concrete answer to this question since her fate is still up in the air.

In the final episode, Max seemingly succumbs to Vecna, who breaks all her limbs and appears to kill her. The teen stopped breathing for nearly an entire minute and declared that was unable to see. However, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was in Max’s mind trying to save her — which she does, in part. While Max is alive, she is in a coma. So it’s unclear where the character’s story will go next.

“It really is just so sad,” Sadie told Entertainment Weekly in July 2022 of Max’s final scene. “When you’re putting yourself in that moment and then you’re with someone like Caleb [McLaughlin], who I’ve known since I was very little, sometimes things can feel very real on that set. It was very emotional.”

What Has Sadie Sink Said About Playing Max Mayfield?

During the same interview with EW, Sadie explained that she always felt like “the new kid” on the Stranger Things set.

“Even while we were filming season 4, I think I was so used to just playing a character that was a little bit newer and I, as Sadie, was still finding my footing,” the actress explained. “So when the scripts came out [for season 4], it was a shock to see the storyline that they had planned for Max.”

The “All Too Well” short film star added, “It was the ultimate push that I needed to really find my footing on this show and finally stop feeling like the new kid.”

Will Sadie Sink Return as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things Season 5?

For now, not even Sadie knows what’s next for Max.

“I’m not sure where we’re going and what Max’s state is. It’s definitely all up in the air right now,” she told EW, noting that the character does seem to be alive. “I’m just as excited as everyone else to find out where Max is and how she’s doing.”

