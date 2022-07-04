Some of the Stranger Things star may have been born decades after the 1980s took place, but they’re embracing the culture for the Netflix series. Keep reading for details about the year Stranger Things is set.

What Year Does Stranger Things Take Place?

Each season of Stranger Things takes place in a different year, all taking place within the 1980s. Superfans of the show will recall that Will Byers (Noah Schanpp) went missing on November 6, 1983, in the first episode. However, the nostalgia factor isn’t what makes the show so popular.

“If the show was only working because of the nostalgia you feel for bringing back that particular piece of music or referencing that moment in a film that you love, then yeah, it wouldn’t be working with a 10-year-old,” co-creator Matt Duffer told The New York Times of the series during a May 2022 interview. Co-creator Ross Duffer added, “But at a certain point, you just have to figure out how to tell this story and tell it well.”

What Has the Stranger Things Cast Said About the 1980s?

The young stars of the show have become connoisseurs of the 1980s after the success of the Netflix show.

“I love the ’80s,” Noah, for one, told Today in May 2022. “I love no (cell) phones. Just the authenticity about it is the best. And I feel like I could say I grew up in the ’80s just because of the show.”

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) gushed over the arcade scenes in the same interview.

“I really loved filming at the arcade and that’s something that we really don’t have nowadays because you can just get it on your phone now,” the “All Too Well” short film star added. “But going to the arcade with your friends, playing games seem, I don’t know, I think we should bring that back.”

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) explained that he wished parts of the 1980s culture of going “outside more” was still around. While Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) is petitioning to bring back the fashion.

“I would definitely say the clothing — definitely wish I had it,” the actress told Today. “More of the leggings, the warmers.”

