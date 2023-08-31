Did Selena Gomez break SAG-AFTRA strike rules? The actress came under fire for fans after posting a photo on Tuesday, August 29, which seemingly promoted her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

“Missing and wanting,” the black and white image, seemingly taken on the show’s set, was captioned. The image has since been deleted from her Instagram profile.

Keep reading for everything we know.

What Photo Did Selena Gomez Post?

While she didn’t promote the series outright, Selena appeared to tag the Only Murders in the Building Instagram account. Upon seeing this, fans took to the comments section and started to accuse the Hulu star of breaking the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike rules.

Selena, for her part, seemingly acknowledged the backlash by deleting the photo. She has not addressed the incident further.

Did Selena Gomez Break the SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules?

Celebrities have been striking since July 14, as members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents over 160,000 TV and film actors. They’re on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in a fight for fair wages in the industry. Along with SAG-AFTRA, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May.

While on strike, stars are barred from any interviews or promotions regarding their acting projects, which is why Selena — among other stars — did not participate in any interviews for Only Murders in the Building season 3, which premiered on August 8.

However, some stars are allowed to promote their projects — especially as agreements start being made. In a statement released on August 27, SAG-AFTRA explained that actors can promote projects which are independently produced outside major studios. Those who are promoting those projects are not considered to be crossing the picket line.

“To be crystal clear, once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage all of our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement AND to promote work made under that agreement,” the statement read. “The more projects that get made with the Interim Agreement, the weaker the AMPTP becomes. So, let’s lift up our fellow performers who are out there working.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.