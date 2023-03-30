Did Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth actually date back in 2015 after releasing “We Don’t Talk Anymore”? While Selena has denied those dating reports, Charlie has since sparked them — even hinting that his song “Attention” is about the former Disney Channel star. Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth Date?

Selena was broken up from her long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber when “We Don’t Talk Anymore” was released in 2015, which led fans to believe that something was going on between the two.

However, Selena denied that she and the “See You Again” singer were ever more than friends, which Charlie also attested to at the time. After posting a photo of herself and Charlie via Instagram, Selena tweeted, “Before it begins, he is a good one. He is MY FRIEND only lol.”

Charlie also echoed her sentiments, tweeting: “She’s just my friend guys lol relax.”

The New Jersey native changed his tune in 2018 though, hinting that Selena and his relationship was “short-lived” but “very impactful.”

“I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like [“We Don’t Talk Anymore”] can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes,” Charlie told Billboard in 2018. “And that’s what was happening [with Selena]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.”

Is Charlie Puth’s ‘Attention’ About Selena Gomez?

Since Charlie released his song “Attention” in 2018, many fans have speculated that the song is about Selena. ICYMI, the track is about Charlie’s feelings over someone denying his dating advances, claiming that all they wanted was a little attention and leading him on.

While he played coy after “Attention” was released on who the song was about, Charlie has since decided to stir up some drama five years later.

On March 25, 2023, the “One Call Away” singer tweeted, “Attention is about what you think it’s about,” which he quickly deleted — but you can see a screenshot here.

Charlie … there’s a reason you and Selena don’t talk anymore.

