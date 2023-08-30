An interesting match. Taylor Swift and Austin Reaves sparked romance rumors throughout 2023, but what really went down between them?

Various online reports from June 2023 claimed that Taylor had been spotted with the Los Angles Lakers basketball star. “Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves,” one Twitter post read at the time. In response, Austin’s brother, Spencer Reaves, responded with a series of crying laughing emojis.

So, did they really go on a date? Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Taylor Swift and Austin Reaves Really Date?

After the dating rumors went viral, Austin set the record straight on his rumored romance with the singer.

“I have never met her, never talked to her,” he revealed on an episode of “All The Smoke” podcast in July 2023. “All bulls–t, I ain’t never talked to her.”

In a separate podcast interview from August 2023, Austin noted “that s–t was funny” when asked about the dating rumors once again.

“Not real no … Everybody that knows me knows I don’t go out,” he joked on the “Full Send” podcast at the time. “So everybody was like, ‘the funniest part about all this is Austin being at a bar.'”

What Did Taylor Swift Say About the Austin Reaves Dating Rumors?

In typical Taylor fashion, she didn’t say anything publicly. However, Austin’s denial and Taylor’s silence hasn’t stopped some people from having fun with the rumors.

In August 2023, Austin played for Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. When fans questioned if the player was single, he responded, saying, “No.” Naturally, “Taylor Swift” chants ensued, but Austin laughed it off.

Who Is Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend?

Since Austin admitted that he’s not single, who is he dating? The basketball star and Jenna Barber appear to be high school sweethearts, but she keeps things just as private as her boyfriend. However, Jenna did graduate from the University of Arkansas, per her Instagram bio. Photos shared to Jenna’s VSCO account show a few sweet PDA-filled moments between herself and Austin. However, it’s unclear if she’s a Swiftie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.