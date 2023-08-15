The rumor mill is churning! Some fans are wondering if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reconciled their relationship following the news of their split in April 2023.

However, it appears the speculation started following a fake social media post.

Where do they really stand now? Keep reading for all the details.

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Back Together After Split?

In August 2023, rumors started swirling that Taylor and Joe reconciled after a Twitter account claimed that they were back together. “Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are back together after 5 months apart, ET confirms,” the apparent fake tweet read. The social media post seemingly cited an actual news outlet. However, there is no Entertainment Tonight report about Taylor and Joe getting back together. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to debunk the theory, pointing out that the Twitter account — a spoof of Pop Crave — has “IM NOT ACTUALLY POP CRAVE” written in their bio, deterring people from believing their posts.

Of course, that didn’t stop some fans from hoping that Taylor and Joe were, in fact, back together. It seems they’re still broken up.

Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up?

While it’s unclear what went wrong between them, “some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source told Life & Style in April 2023, following the split.

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the insider added. “This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive. She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

How Long Were Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Together?

The former duo first sparked romance rumors in 2016, keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Throughout their six years together, Taylor and Joe packed on the rare PDA and only made brief mentions to their relationship publicly. In February 2022, sources confirmed to Life & Style that the duo were engaged after five years together.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe told WSJ Magazine in April 2022, staying quiet about the rumors. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say. We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given.”

