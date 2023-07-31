Gearing up for her debut alum? Dinah Jane took a brief break from music following her Fifth Harmony days. However, it appears that she has something new in the works.

“We staying outside all 2023,” Dinah shared in a July 2023 Instagram comment after announcing her new “Ya Ya” single, set to be released on Tuesday, August 22. “Missed my bbs!!”

Keep reading for all the details on Dinah’s solo music, if she has an album in the works and more.

Is Dinah Jane Releasing Solo Music After Fifth Harmony?

Her first solo single, “Bottled Up,” was released in 2018, with her first-ever EP, Dinah Jane 1, dropping in April 2019. From that point on, Dinah released a few more singles in 2020 before taking a brief break from music.

“All these questions started kicking me down at the time, and I was like, ‘I honestly quit,’” she recalled to People during a May 2023 interview. “I told my family, ‘I don’t want this [any] more. I don’t care for music.’”

However, she’s back and better than ever with the August 2023 track, “Ya Ya.”

Did Dinah Jane Start Her Own Record Label?

Yes, she announced her plans to launch a record label.

“I’m the first female artist of Polynesian descent in the mainstream world to do this,” Dinah shared in the same People interview. “I want to give that platform to the next generation of Polynesian kids.”

Why Did Dinah Jane Take a Break From Music?

Dinah explained that 2020 was a “reset” year for her.

“It became more of, I’m doing it for me. It’s been three years since I’ve dropped music and I’m glad that I didn’t during that time, because I was not ready. I was broken, I was running, I was shattered,” she told Teen Vogue in June 2023. “I just didn’t know how to feel, but I liked it. I liked that I was feeling broken, I liked that I was feeling things. Because before, being so busy in the group and then going solo, I just kept going, kept going, kept going.”

Is Dinah Jane Releasing an Album?

The singer has yet to announce that she has an album in the works. However, she’s set to make her official return to music in 2023.

“I’m not shying away from who I am anymore,” Dinah told Teen Vogue about her next chapter. “And I want it to be known that I’m coming out strong. This is who I am. I’m a Polynesian girl and I’m not afraid to hide it, and I’m not afraid to speak my voice, and I’m not afraid for you to hear my voice.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.