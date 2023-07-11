Did Dinah Jane Quit Music After Fifth Harmony? Solo Songs, Rumors Explained

Solo singer? Dinah Jane was on top of the world as a member of Fifth Harmony, but when the group disbanded, it took her a while to figure out who she really is.

“All these questions started kicking me down at the time, and I was like, ‘I honestly quit,’” she revealed to People in May 2023. “I told my family, ‘I don’t want this [any] more. I don’t care for music.’”

But where does her career stand now? Keep reading for all the details on Dinah Jane and her solo music.

Did Dinah Jane Quit Music After Fifth Harmony?

The singer had plans to be a solo star, however, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, her solo music took a backseat. While Dinah felt dragged down by the pressure to record music and the feeling that she’d upset her fans, things have since changed. Luckily, with time, she rediscovered her passion and now, she’s starting her own record label, where she’ll be in control of her music.

“I’m the first female artist of Polynesian descent in the mainstream world to do this,” Dinah told People. “I want to give that platform to the next generation of Polynesian kids.”

She added, “The power I want to carry through this new chapter of my life is to embrace being Polynesian. There is beauty and power in that.”

Is Dinah Jane Releasing Solo Music?

After Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus in March 2018, Dinah released a few solo songs of her own. Her first, titled “Bottled Up,” dropped on September 2018. After a few singles, her debut solo EP, Dinah Jane 1, was released in April 2019, and featured songs like “Heard It All Before,” “Pass By Me” and “Fix It.” Dinah’s singles “Lottery” and “1501” were also released in 2020 before she took her break from music. Now, she’s back and better than ever with some forthcoming music up her sleeve.

Teasing her upcoming music, Dinah said it will showcase her “unique journey,” during the same People interview. She also offered some advice to fans.

“Don’t be like me and be shy. Embrace your stories, embrace your truth, embrace your wounds,” the singer shared. “That’s when the music will make sense. That’s when the passion kicks in — and not only the audience, but your ancestors will be very proud.”

For more on your favorite artists and their careers, pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.