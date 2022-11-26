Celebrate the end of the year with more shows and movies to watch, including the highly anticipated Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History.

Starring Lisette Alexis, the show is set to follow the story of Jess Valenzuela, a mystery-solving young adult who wants to find out more about their family’s history.

According to the streaming service’s official logline, her “life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father.” Thanks to Jess’ love of “solving puzzles,” she’s able to team up with a group of friends to “follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks.” However, “can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?”

While Nicolas Cage, who started in the original National Treasure movies, isn’t set to reprise his role as Benjamin Gates, Justin Bartha will be returning as Riley Poole. Initially, fans had hoped for a third movie in the film franchise. However, they’re gearing up for a whole new story.

“I tried my damnedest to get National Treasure 3 up. I love those movies. I worked on those from inception,” Disney executive Jason Reed told Collider in September 2020. “What I felt happened is, even though the movies, were extremely successful and had a really strong fanbase, it’s a movie that gets brought up all the time, the company was never able to capitalize on it as a franchise. It was more of a movie with a sequel and National Treasure 3 would have been another sequel.”

Here’s to hoping for more original cast cameos as new episodes of the show premiere weekly. Other than National Treasure: Edge of History, tons of other Disney+ original series will continue to premiere new episodes, including The Santa Clauses and Willow.

This isn’t the only streaming service with a barrage of new releases to end the year. Hulu not only has tons of movies and TV shows premiering, but they’re celebrating the holidays with some livestreams as well. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in December 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.