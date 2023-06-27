Disney Channel's 'The Slumber Party' Movie: Release Date, Full Cast, More

Best friends forever! Darby Camp is bringing Jen Malone‘s novel The Sleepover to Disney Channel.

“Happy national best friends day!!” the Big Little Lies actress shared via Instagram in June 2023. “I’m so happy to show you this first look of #theslumberparty! We made life long friendships on this movie and can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

Keep reading for details about the movie, the full cast, release date and more.

What Is ‘The Slumber Party’?

The upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie is about “the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before,” according to the network’s official logline.

The film follows the party-goers as they “retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria … and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie.”

Who Is Starring in ‘The Slumber Party’?

Darby stars as Megan, Emmy Liu-Wang will appear as Paige, Valentina Herrera will play the role of Anna Maria, Alex Cooper Cohen is set to star as Veronica and Ramon Jose Rodriguez will play Jake Ramirez.

Tituss Burgess will appear as Mesmer, the hypnotist and Paula Pell will play Principal Petersen.

Leading up to the movie’s premiere, the cast has been sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes moments from set, while teasing the movie’s tagline: “It’s a long, weird story.” The main ladies, for their part, first shared a sneak peek at the movie on National Best Friends’ Day, introducing followers to their respective characters.

“I’m so excited that I finally get to show you guys a little sneak peak into the slumber party, I hope you guys are ready to see more of me and my #slumberparty best friends coming soon,” Valentina wrote on Instagram in June 2023. “Don’t forget to tell your best friends how much you appreciate them today.”

When Does ‘The Slumber Party’ Premiere?

The movie is set to premiere on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 27, at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be available to stream via Disney+ the following day.

