The dog days of summer are here, and so is a new streaming slate from Hulu and Disney+! Both streaming services are adding some major titles to their queues for July 2023.

Disney+, for one, will drop a batch of episodes from Disney Channel’s newest series, Pretty Freekin’ Scary, starring Eliana Su’a as Frankie, “a normal teenager,” as the up-and-coming actress told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s June premiere.

The show, based on a series of books with the same name by Chris Flesh, changed a few things, but the general premise is the same.

“Before she died, she was popular. She had a popular boyfriend, like a BFF and she was captain of the volleyball team. She’s really family oriented, loves her family,” Eliana shared of her character. “After she dies she’s trying to figure out where she is, where her place is, ’cause everybody sees her as a freak now, hence the name — Pretty Freakin’ Scary. So, yeah, she’s just trying to figure out her place, figure out where she stands and also, trying to solve these tasks for the Grim Reaper.”

When the cameras stopped rolling, Eliana also revealed to J-14 that the cast was her “second family” throughout production.

“We had so much fun on set and off set, and I feel like when people watch the show, they’ll be able to see that chemistry,” the young star gushed.

Talk about a fun and wild world!

That’s not the only show that’s headed to Disney+, though. Grown-ish will also be adding episodes from its final season as episodes continue to premiere. What a bittersweet goodbye!

Of course, Disney+ isn’t the only streaming service that has tons of new content for July 2023, Hulu is stacking up on releases as well. From some iconic movies to full seasons of our favorite TV shows, summer is going to be full of binge-watching, from the look of it.

Unfortunately, some of our favorite titles are also saying goodbye to the streamers.

