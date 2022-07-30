Summer may be coming to an end, but there are still tons of new releases on the horizon! Both Disney+ and Hulu have a slew of movies and TV shows to watch in August 2022.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 has a new episode premiering every week throughout the entire month. The Wildcats are in the woods at Camp Shallow Lake, and there’s so much change happening with each character.

“Kourtney is just, you know, stepping out of her comfort zone this season. She does not do trees. She does not do woods. Very much likes the mall to be within walking distance. So it’s a little different,” Dara Reneé told J-14 exclusively ahead of the season premiere. “She just learns that it’s OK to step out of your comfort zone, have fun, be vulnerable and just enjoy the friends that you have. I was really excited to talk about certain topics with my character, especially anxiety. She really goes through that this season, and I go through that too. So to be able to bring that to the screen and to show that representation was really dope and also bringing some humor to Kourtney this season, I love it.”

Julia Lester — who plays Ashlyn — revealed that the new set fostered growth for both the actors and their characters.

“I think that being put in these new environments, not only challenged our characters in the show, but also challenged us as actors and as friends, and how we would bond in this new setting,” she shared. “We really lived a true camp life and we would, you know, picnic out on the lawn and have lunch together and get really sunburned and bitten by bugs. It was so nostalgic feeling and so wonderful.”

Other than the new music, new faces and major bombshells each week in HSMTMTS, Disney+ is premiering Lightyear on the streaming service. The animated flick starring Chris Evans brought Buzz Lightyear’s origin story to life, and now we can stream it all the time!

Of course, Hulu also has tons of epic movies ready to stream as well. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Hulu and Disney+ in August 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.