Get ready, people, because everyone’s favorite deer, rabbit and skunk will be coming to life on the big screen! That’s right, Disney is working on a live-action remake of the animated classic Bambi, and it’s seriously the best news ever.

According to Variety, Geneva Robertson-Dworet (who was also behind the flick Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (who fans will probably recognize from Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) will write the screenplay for the upcoming flick. The studio will use CGI to make the animals look real, just like in their live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King.

For those who forgot, the original story follows a young deer named Bambi, who is forced to cope with the tragic loss of his mother, after a hunter shoots her. Bambi gets by with the help of his two friends, a rabbit named Thumper and and a skunk called Flower.

As fans know, this isn’t the only upcoming live-action remake that Disney has in the works. The network recently announced the cast of a new Little Mermaid movie, which is expected to hit theaters in late 2021. Halle Berry will star as the mermaid fans know and love, while Jonah Hauer-King is set to play the handsome Prince Eric.

That’s not all. A new version of Mulan is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020, which will star Yifei Liu as the fierce princess. There’s also a sequel to the live-action Aladdin in “early stages,” with producer, Dan Link, telling Syfy Wire, “We’d love to [make a sequel]. People clearly loved the movie and watched it multiple times and we get lots of fan letters and people asking us to make Return [of] Jafar. I can just tell you that we’re in early stages right now, but we’re certainly talking about another movie. Like with Aladdin, it will not be a straight remake of any movie that’s been made before, so we’re looking at, ‘Where’s the best way to go with these characters.’”

