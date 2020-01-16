After what seems like months of waiting, it’s finally here! On Wednesday, January 15, Disney+ released the first official trailer for their upcoming movie Stargirl. Based off the fan-favorite young adult novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli, the movie stars Grace VanderWaal (in her first major acting role), Karan Brar and Graham Verchere.

From the look of it, this coming-of-age flick is going to be a must-see. So, mark those calendars and set those reminders because Stargirl premieres on the streaming service on March 13, 2020.

The movie follows a boy named Leo — played by Graham — who becomes intrigued with a new student named Stargirl — played by Grace — who brings a wave of school spirit to their small high school in Mica, Arizona. According to Disney+, it’s a “a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.”

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grace dished on what fans can expect from her character in the film.

“Stargirl seems so perfect and confident but what’s cool about the movie rather than the book, it really shows she’s just like everybody else and she can feel insecure,” she explained. “We all have insecurities and you have to accept that for the rest of your life you’ll be scared and have insecurity. Stargirl more stands for, you will always have insecurity and nerves but you have to strengthen your other side to be stronger than that.”

The 16-year-old America’s Got Talent winner also got real about the differences between acting and making music.

“It’s a very scary movie to me, it’s like a horror movie to me and no one else. It’s probably the scariest movie I’ll ever do in my life. It’s more vulnerable than anything I’ve really ever done,” she said. “It’s easy to hide behind poetry and music and still say what you want to the world. But with movies, you can’t hide.”

