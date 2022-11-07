Hunkules — we mean Hercules — is set to have his very own live-action adaptation based on the 1997 Disney animated movie! Known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, Joe and Anthony Russo are producing the live-action Disney adaptation, with Guy Ritchie — who helmed the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin — set to direct. Keep reading to uncover when Hercules is set to “Go the Distance.”

According to the brothers, Hercules will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution,” they told Variety in November 2022. “I think [Disney] is excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film.”

The Russo Brothers also explained that Guy Ritchie, who also directed Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes 2 with Robert Downey Jr., is perfect for the live-action adaptation because he has a “penchant for experimentation.”

“There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” the Russos explained. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

Joe also revealed that the brother directors won’t be ready to do “anything” with Marvel’s Cinematic Universe until “the end of the decade,” but they’re excited to return to Marvel’s parent company, Disney. “We have an amazing relationship with them that we’ve built over a decade,” says Joe said of their relationship with Disney. “I think we have a point of view on how they can stretch the limits of their IP moving forward, rather than playing IP management.”

“I think part of the reason we gravitated to Marvel is they were another family unit made up of lovely people and lovely creatives, who also like being in a cooperative,” Joe added. “We always built communities around us of other artists and creatives that we would invite into a circle with us.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about Disney’s live-action Hercules.

