Does Dixie D’Amelio have tattoos? In September 2022, the “Be Happy” singer sported a new buzzed haircut, but is she sporting any new ink? Keep reading to uncover all of the tattoos Dixie may or may not have.

Does Dixie D’Amelio Have Tattoos?

It looks like Dixie has one tattoo on the back of her arm. The ink is a cloud — the same cloud from her logo for her first single “Be Happy,” which she released on June 26, 2020. She first revealed the tattoo during an Instagram live where she was bleaching her eyebrows in April 2022. “Should I just show it?” she asked viewers before doing exactly that.

Does Dixie D’Amelio Have a Matching Tattoo With Charli D’Amelio?

While her cloud tattoo might be her only ink right now, she has spoken about getting matching tattoos with her sister, Charli D’Amelio. Charli spoke about wanting to get a matching tattoo with her sister in a TikTok live from June 2021. “Should Charli and I get matching finger tattoos?” Dixie asked her fans. We’ll answer: yes!

Charli also has a handful of ink — around 15 small tattoos! In an Instagram post from July 21, 2022, the young star showed off three new tattoos — one on each foot and another on her chest. On her left foot she has a simple “yolo,” and on her right, she has the saying “live laugh love.” She also revealed a tiny tattoo on her chest which is an outline of a sparkle. We guess Charli is living, laughing and loving!

Additionally, Charli has started to receive more and more tiny tattoos — like matching finger tats with her bestie Avani and others she received with boyfriend Landon Barker. We have a feeling Charli’s tattoo frenzy will rub off on Dixie soon!

While Charli is currently in her tattoo era, Dixie is in her buzzcut era. In September, she buzzed her locks and the look is giving grunge, ’90s rockstar … and we’re obsessed. “I just want to restart, I want to make it a moment,” Dixie explained in a YouTube video prior to the cut. “I have dark eyes, dark eyebrows and dark lashes, I feel like it’ll be fine.” She also added that she just wants to be “a cool girl.” Dixie is officially in her cool girl era, y’all.

