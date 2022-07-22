Does Charli D’Amelio have tattoos?! Fans of the TikToker are convinced that Charli is covered in tiny tattoos — but are they far off?! Keep reading to find out if the most followed TikToker on the platform is covered in ink.

Does Charli D’Amelio Have Tattoos?

In total, Charli seems to have around 15 tiny tattoos, and she’s started to show them all off! In an Instagram post from July 21, 2022, the young star showed off three new tattoos — one on each foot and another on her chest. On her left foot she has a simple “yolo,” and on her right, she has the saying “live laugh love.” She also revealed a tiny tattoo on her chest which is an outline of a sparkle. We guess Charli is living, laughing and loving!

That’s not all of her tattoos, either! Charli seems to be a queen of tiny tattoos — in a TikTok from May 2022, Charli showed off seven micro designs that she appeared to have gotten done in one sitting, based on her caption, “tattoo day.” The smallest of the tattoos includes an “@” symbol on her middle finger and the word “smile” on the outside of her index finger. She also added the word “breathe” to her left index finger so that it shows as a gentle reminder whenever she holds up her phone.

Does Charli D’Amelio Have Matching Tattoos?

The TikToker has a matching tattoo with pop singer Olivia Rodrigo! How iconic is that?! In a TikTok posted by Charli in February 2022, she revealed that Olivia, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg all received tiny matching finger tattoos. It looks like Charli and Avani received matching smiley faces on their fingers and Olivia and Iris received matching heart finger tats. Cuties!

Along with Olivia, Charli has also spoken about wanting to get a matching tattoo with her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, in a TikTok live from June 2021. “Should Charli and I get matching finger tattoos?” Dixie asked her fans. We’ll answer: yes!

What Do Charli D’Amelio’s Tattoos Mean?

Charli explained a handful of her tattoos’ meanings in a TikTok from May 2022. She told her viewers that they “would eventually hear the story for [them] and what they are for and what they are about, but not yet.” In the video, she also explained she has a tattoo dedicated to her dog, with his name on her elbow.

Just above her inner elbow, Charli has a tattoo of a circle with two horns, which is the Taurus symbol. This is a nod to her zodiac sign, since her birthday is May 1.

