Why is Dixie D’Amelio the coolest?! The TikToker-turned-singer often posts the hottest selfies and Instagram posts, and she serves in absolutely every single one! Keep reading to see some of her very best.

IYCMI, Dixie shocked fans everywhere by shaving her locks off in September 2022, after posting a video the process on her YouTube channel.

“I’ve been sad recently, but I don’t want to say anything because I don’t want anyone think I’m having a mental breakdown,” Dixie revealed. “I’ve been wanting to do this since sixth grade,” she said of the cut. “Everyone I’ve told is like ‘Oh, that’s gonna be dope,’ and if someone doesn’t like it then like, who cares? It grows back.”

“I Just want to restart, I want to make it a moment,” Dixie explained prior to the cut. “I have dark eyes, dark eyebrows and dark lashes, I feel like it’ll be fine.”

Dixie also added that she just wants to be “a cool girl,” which she definitely is!

The songstress previously talked about her “rebellious” streak when it comes to styling her hair in an interview for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s June/July 2022 issue.

When asked what has been the most rebellious thing she’s done, she said, “Probably dye my hair blonde. My mom said it was a really awful idea, because I have very dark hair, and it fried my hair, the consequences of which I have to deal with to this day. I wanted to go silver; it turned orange immediately, and it was just all downhill. I wanted to do it all in one day, and that was my problem.”

Since her and sister Charli D’Amelio‘s rise to fame, Dixie has launched her music career in June 2020 with the song “Be Happy.” The social media star officially released her first album called a letter to me in June 2022. “I feel like everyone’s first [album] is always scary and different, but I also think it shows a lot of growth from the beginning,” she told Nylon a month before the album’s release.

“There’s no one theme throughout, besides just being yourself and going through different things,” she added. “There are breakup songs, but not specific breakup songs. They are situational. Nothing is for clout or attention because I’m trying to develop myself as a real artist. I think if I was like, ‘Oh, this is about my ex who you all know,’ it would take away from what I’m trying to do.”

Click through our gallery below to see all of Dixie’s ~coolest~ Instagram photos and selfies that she’s posted.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.