Does BLACKPINK’s Lisa Have Tattoos?

Lisa has two tattoos that fans know of, including a fairy on her arm and a flower on her back!

The Thai idol debuted her flower tat in March 2023, which is actually a design of her fav flower, the edelweiss. The white flower with star-shaped petals symbolizes innocence, devotion and toughness, perfectly incapsulating the BLACKPINK member.

Lisa spoke about why the edelweiss is her favorite flower during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea in May 2023.

“When I was in Kindergarten, I traveled with my family to my father’s hometown in Switzerland. While going up the mountain, I remembered seeing a white and cute flower and that memory must have stayed with me,” she explained. “When people started to ask what was my favorite flower, I thought about it and I remembered the little flower. I looked it up and learned that the flower represented innocence and I liked it even more. It also feels like first love.”

Since her debut with BLACKPINK, Lisa has become a huge global star, nabbing huge brand partnerships, launching a successful solo career and so much more. She’s become a role model internationally, but especially in her home country of Thailand. She spoke about the pressures of being a role model during an interview with Rolling Stone in May 2022.

“Whenever I go to Thailand, there’s this new generation of babies that all look up to me: ‘I want to be like Lisa, unni!’ But when I look at myself, I am lacking in so many areas,” she revealed. “There are so many things I don’t know because I’m still young. They look up to me as an idol, but I still don’t think I’m perfect enough to be their idol. Am I there yet? Am I ready? I’m actually really curious. In what ways am I an idol to those kids? I still feel I have a long way to go.”

Do Any Other BLACKPINK Members Have Tattoos?

Other then Lisa, the only other BLACKPINK members rumored to sport ink is Rosé and Jisoo.

Rosé has a small “h” on her arm, seemingly for her pet dog, Hank, while fans spotted a small heart design on the side of Jisoo’s back in December 2022.

