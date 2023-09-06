When it comes to her personal life, Jenna Ortega likes to keep things private. However, fans are always digging into the Wednesday star’s love life.

“I hate being googoogaga over a boy,” she told Elle Magazine in March 2023. “I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”

But does that mean she has a boyfriend in real life? Keep reading for everything we know.

Does Jenna Ortega Have a Boyfriend?

It appears the actress is single.

That being said, she was forced to shut down some pretty wild dating rumors in August 2023, after Instagram gossip account Deux Moi shared an anonymous tip that Jenna and Johnny Depp were reportedly romantically involved.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” Jenna wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, multiple outlets reported. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Johnny, for his part, also denied the rumors — as shared by multiple outlets.

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” the statement read, via NME. “He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

What Has Jenna Ortega Said About Her Dating Life?

The actress, admittedly, noted that she may be “too obsessed with my work” to focus on dating.

“The idea of relationships stresses me out,” Jenna added during the same Elle interview. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are … My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

She’s also spoken about the fans’ obsession with her dating life, revealing that rumors surrounding “relationships” are the ones that shock her the most.

“According to the internet, I dated, like, six guys, [but I] dated none of them,” Jenna shared on the “Just Between Us” podcast in February 2019.

