Single and ready to mingle! Selena Gomez is embracing her single girl era after a few high-profile romances.

The singer proved that she’s loving single life with her August 2023 song, “Single Soon,” which is all about breaking up with a boyfriend to have fun without a significant other.

“I’m pickin’ out this dress / Tryin’ on these shoes / ‘Cause I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon,” Selena sings in the chorus. “I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news / But I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon.”

Keep reading for all the details on Selena’s love life.

Does Selena Gomez Have a Boyfriend?

She constantly alludes to her relationship status in song and in various TikTok videos, revealing that she might not have a boyfriend at this very moment.

“I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance but I’ll love you so much,” she yelled while facing a soccer field filled with men in a June 2023 TikTok video. She made a similar claim in the “Single Soon” lyrics, singing, “I know I’m a little high maintenance / But I’m worth a try,” within the song.

In a separate TikTok, Selena got to the root of why she doesn’t have a significant other by using the “Why Am I Single?” filter. “Well that’s rude TikTok,” she captioned the clip after the filter said, “You have bad taste.”

Is Selena Gomez Single?

It appears Selena is single.

Previously, she shared that “most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” during an interview with Vogue Australia from June 2021.

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” Selena added. “I guess I needed to find what was [rare] for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

What Has Selena Gomez Said About Her Dating Life?

In 2020, Selena admitted to being “single for over two years now,” during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day,” she added. “Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.