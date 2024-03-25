Drake Bell is calling Nickelodeon out for their “pretty empty” response to the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV series. In the Discovery + show, the actor spoke out about his horrifying experience working with his sexual abuser, Brian Peck.

After his heartbreaking retelling of events, the network released a statement addressing the claims. Keep reading to find out why Drake isn’t satisfied with their response.

What Does Drake Bell Think About Nickelodeon’s Response?

The Drake and Josh star got candid about the kids channel for the first time since the release of the series. While on “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast on March 22, Drake claimed that Nickelodeon’s response seemed very calculated.

“There’s a very well-tailored response saying, ‘Learning about his trauma,’ because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything. So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood.”

Nonetheless, he still found it to be “pretty empty” adding, “because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what — I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response.”

What Did Nickelodeon Say About ‘Quiet on Set’?

After the docuseries was released, the children’s network shared a statement reading: “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” the statement explained.

“Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Nickelodeon further responded to Drake’s claims directly by adding, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

