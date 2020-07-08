Get ready, guys, because Dylan O’Brien is headed back to the big screen. That’s right, on Tuesday, July 7, it was announced that the Teen Wolf alum is set to star in a brand new Vietnam War movie based on the book by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue called, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film will also star Oscar-nominated actor Viggo Mortensen, and will follow the true story of Chickie, who left his hometown of New York in the year 1967 and planned to travel to Vietnam in search of some friends who were serving in the war.

As fans know, this isn’t the only film that the 28-year-old has in the works. Yep, after he was skyrocketed to fame for his role as Stiles Stilinski in the popular MTV series and starred as Thomas in The Maze Runner movies, Dylan nabbed roles in some pretty major upcoming movies like Infinite, Monster Problems and The Education of Fredrick Fitzell.



After staying under the radar for a few years, the actor recently made a pretty epic return to social media and hilariously replied to one of Halsey‘s throwback tweets. Most recently, though, Dylan made it super clear that he’s completely unbothered by fans attempting to “cancel” him online! He took to Twitter and responded, totally laughing it off, after people got “#DylanOBrienIsOverParty” to trend.

For those who missed it, the hashtag started to pop up on Friday, July 3. But what did the actor do to receive backlash online, you ask? Nothing! Yep, fans just thought it would be fun to fake-cancel him, so they started tweeting completely silly and made up things that he did wrong.

Once the 28-year-old caught wind of the situation, he even joined in on the fun. He replied to fan who claimed he had stepped on their face, but in doing so, they accidentally spelled his name wrong.

“I love this trend so much, but God d**nit spell my name right,” he said.

