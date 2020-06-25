It’s no secret that, over the years, Emery Kelly has totally made a name for himself in Hollywood scene. For those who don’t know, the singer first rose to fame after being put into a band called Forever In Your Mind on The X Factor. Now, along with gearing up to drop his debut solo single, called “The Answers” — which comes out on July 24, 2020 — the 22-year-old is saying a bittersweet goodbye to his Netflix series Alexa & Katie after three seasons.

Before the final season of the fan-favorite show hit the streaming service, J-14 got the chance to catch up with Emery and not only talked about working alongside costars like Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Finn Carr, Eddie Shin, Tiffani Thiessen, Jolie Jenkins and more, but the actor explained how he relates to his character, Lucas.

“I play Lucas Mendoza in Alexa & Katie. Lucas is that true cute goof ball kinda guy who is sometimes bright with his actions but no matter what he as a heart of pure gold, and he loves his sister and family very much,” he dished, before sharing how they’re similar. “I feel like I’m a goofball just like him, and I love my family very very much.”

Throughout its three seasons on the air, the show followed the adventures of BFFs, Alexa Mendoza and Katie Cooper, and what happened during their four years in high school. After Alexa has officially put her cancer behind her, the final Season 3 episodes — which officially premiered on June 13 — showcased Alexa and Katie as they finished out their senior year and got ready to leave for college.

Don’t worry, guys, even though the show is over (for now, at least), Emery said he’s still in close contact with all his costars from Alexa & Katie.

“I see some of my castmates frequently. They’re like family to me,” he explained.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.