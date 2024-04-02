Emma Myers is booked and busy! After making her debut as Enid Sinclair in Netflix series Wednesday in 2022, she has since nabbed several other exciting roles — including one highly anticipated book-to-film adaptation. Keep reading for a guide to all of her upcoming projects.

In June 2023, it was announced that the Netflix star would be taking on the role of Pip Fitz-Amobi in the forthcoming BBC series based on the book series of the same name by Holly Jackson.

“Thank you so much to @hojay92 for trusting me with Pip,” Emma captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “So excited for this.”

The show, just like the book, is set to follow the story of Pip, an amateur detective who has a lot of questions about a murder that previously occurred in her town.

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it,” the BBC‘s official description of the show read. “But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

Other than Emma’s lead role, Zain Iqbal has been cast as Ravi. Fiona Campbell, the Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, revealed that “Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens,” in a June 2023 statement. “I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

Another exciting role for Emma on the horizon is Minecraft, a movie adaptation of the 2011 video game of the same name by Mojang Studios. Distributed by Warner Bros, the upcoming 2025 movie also stars huge names like Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of Emma’s upcoming roles since Wednesday.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.