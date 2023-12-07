Hollywood can’t get enough of her! Emma Myers is no stranger to the big screen as the actress has starred in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday as Enid Sinclair and is currently promoting her latest film Family Switch with Jennifer Garner.

Adding to her already impressive resume, Emma has closed a deal with Warner Bros to star in the highly anticipated film Minecraft, according to Deadline. The actress seemingly confirmed the news after posting on her Instagram story a screenshot of the article!

The upcoming film has been in the works for quite some time now. The project was first announced in 2014 after Warner Bros acquired the rights to the popular video game, but has struggled with moving past the development stage.

What is Minecraft?

“Minecraft is a game made up of blocks, creatures, and community. Blocks can be used to reshape the world or build fantastical creations. Creatures can be battled or befriended, depending on your playstyle. Experience epic adventures solo or with friends, there’s no wrong way to play,” according to the Minecraft website.

The generated three-dimensional game was created by Swedish developer Mojang AB. The game was first released as a developmental version in 2009 and was officially released to the public in November 2011.

Who Has Been Casted in ‘Minecraft?’

Emma isn’t the only star that is anticipated to be in the film. Aquaman actor Jason Momma is also set to feature in the upcoming movie. It’s currently uncertain what Jason’s role will be, but we’re crossing our fingers he’ll take on the video game’s original character, “Steve!”

Alongside Jason, Deadline reported that Peacemaker actress Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen have joined the star-studded cast. Danielle will be taking on the role of Dawn, while Sebastian will play as Henry.

The movie is set to be directed by Jared Hess, who you may know as the director of Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre.

When Will ‘Minecraft’ Premiere?

The live-action adaptation has been set by Warner Bros to open on April 4, 2025, according to Deadline. The plot of the film is tightly under wraps, but production is allegedly set to begin in New Zealand before the year ends.

