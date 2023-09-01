Emma Myers is booked and busy! The actress who got her big break on the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, is set to star alongside Jennifer Garner in an upcoming Netflix film titled Family Switch — and the plot is giving us major 13 Going On 30 vibes. Keep reading for details on the plot, cast and more!

What Is ‘Family Switch’ About?

Family Switch will serve as another body switching flick for Jennifer, as it follows a family who finds their bodies have been swapped after meeting a fortune teller. So, think Freaky Friday meets 13 Going on 30.

“We overtly mention 13 Going on 30,” director McG told Entertainment Weekly in August 2023, referencing the film that made Jennifer a household name. “There’s a meta sort of runner in the movie because I like showing the audience that kind of respect. We get it, we get it.”

However, unlike past renditions of body switching films (which there’s a surprising amount of), the whole family is included — even the baby and the dog!

“We hope that it’s surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think,” McG continued. “I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what’s going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that.”

Who Stars In ‘Family Switch’?

Starring in the family flick is Jennifer as the mom, Emma as CC, the teenaged daughter, The Hangover‘s Ed Helms as the dad and Brady Noon as Wyatt, the teenaged son.

Based on the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s 2010 children’s book Bedtime for Mommy, the comedy also stars Rita Moreno, Xosha Roquemore, Fortune Feimster, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Scheer, and Pete Holmes.

When Will ‘Family Switch’ Be Released?

We can expect the lighthearted family flick to come to us right in time for the holidays this year. The premiere date is set for November 30, 2023.

McG added, “It takes place during the holidays, but it’s really about family.”

