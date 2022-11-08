Before she was a well-known actress and producer, Emma Roberts was a Nickelodeon star! The actress got her start as Addie Singer on the show Unfabulous from 2004 to 2007. From that moment on, she became a household name with shows like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, not to mention, some major movie roles.

While she comes from a pretty famous family, the actress never once felt pressured to follow in her aunt Julia Roberts‘ footsteps.

“I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my own thing,” the former FX star told Tatler magazine in March 2022. Emma went on to explain that she former her own production company to make her own projects and give younger stars the opportunity to be themselves on screen.

“I didn’t realize back then that I was in control of my life. I always wanted to be involved in [film and TV] projects in a more creative way and now I’m doing it. I can decide who I want to be around, for how long and in what capacity. … This stuff didn’t even occur to me until my mid-twenties,” the Nancy Drew star shared. “I’m also casting people in roles that they might otherwise not be seen in. My favorite parts have been ones that people don’t expect. … People saw me as this nice, teen girl and I couldn’t get older, edgier roles at the time. He gave me that opportunity and I’d love to do that for others.”

Other than focusing on acting and developing projects, Emma has focused a lot on motherhood. She and ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert, in December 2020.

“It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” she said in an interview for Violet Grey in March 2021, revealing the parenting advice she wish she had before becoming a mom. “When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”

However, she’s figured out how to raise her son on her own terms.

“I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man,” she told Tatler. “I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Emma's transformation over the years.

